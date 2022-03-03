Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 344,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,172,101. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

