Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
HPE opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after buying an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
