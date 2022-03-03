Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after buying an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.