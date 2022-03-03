Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,037. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

