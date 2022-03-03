HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. HighPeak Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

