HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

