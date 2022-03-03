HighTower Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.