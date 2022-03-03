HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $164.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners LP has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

USDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

