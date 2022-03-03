HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCUL opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

