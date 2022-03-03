HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,633 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 27.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,275 shares of company stock valued at $218,685. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.