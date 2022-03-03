Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $240.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

