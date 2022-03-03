Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.90 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

