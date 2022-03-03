HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,600 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the January 31st total of 497,900 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,757. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

