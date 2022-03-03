Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

HRZN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $316.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

