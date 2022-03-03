Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 34,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

