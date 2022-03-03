Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Gary Morrison Sells 114,055 Shares

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($114,774.25).

LON HSW opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £86.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Hostelworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.34.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

