HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 1,123,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 62,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

