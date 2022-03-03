H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $4.15. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in H&R Block by 26.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 172,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $26.13 on Monday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

