H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,439. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

