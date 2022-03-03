HSBC Downgrades Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Reduce

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

