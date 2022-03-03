Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

MRSN stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 92.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

