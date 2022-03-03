Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.