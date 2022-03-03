Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

ITT stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

