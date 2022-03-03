Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ITT stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.
ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.