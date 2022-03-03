Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Athira Pharma worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 588,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 65.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.29.

Athira Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.