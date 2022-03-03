Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 52,988 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 48,600.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.