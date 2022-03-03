Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $14,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HSON stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

