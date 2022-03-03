Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $436.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

