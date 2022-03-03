Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%.

HGEN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 417,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 415,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

