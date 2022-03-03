HUNT (HUNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.49 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. HUNT has a market cap of $93.08 million and $49.49 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

