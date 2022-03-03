Hunting PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hunting stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.11) on Thursday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £382.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 251 ($3.37).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

