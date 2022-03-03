Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells $279,270.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

