Hydra Reaches Market Cap of $70.94 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $70.94 million and approximately $256,700.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00018855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.62 or 0.06681495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,717.78 or 1.00013225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,787,436 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

