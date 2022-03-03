Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.54%.

HY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $604.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

