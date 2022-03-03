i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.90

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 5704236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 0.11 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About i3 Energy (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

