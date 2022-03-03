Ian Jacobs Purchases 1,207,750 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

MIXT opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

MIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

