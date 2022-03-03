Iconic (ICON) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Iconic has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $4,632.18 and approximately $10.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002681 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00423443 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconic is a blockchain based application platform that wants to make blockchain application integration more attractive for new parties by simplifying integration processes and adding practical user funcionality. ICN uses a new algorithm dubbed “ICONIC Stake” and has a total supply of 520 thousand coins. “

Buying and Selling Iconic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

