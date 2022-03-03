ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.69. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

