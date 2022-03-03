Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Insider Alan Carroll Sells 3,274 Shares

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.98), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($9,752.15).

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £710.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 218.20 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.14.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDEA shares. boosted their target price on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 365 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.90) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Ideagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.