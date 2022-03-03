Idena Market Capitalization Achieves $4.74 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $153,276.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00209725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00184585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.73 or 0.06645128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,151,943 coins and its circulating supply is 57,783,822 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.