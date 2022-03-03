ImageCash Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $6,722.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.91 or 0.06669874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,058.01 or 1.00153903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026039 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

