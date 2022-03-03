Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $11,331.40 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Immersion by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 937,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Immersion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Immersion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.