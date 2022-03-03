Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $11,331.40 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.68.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.
