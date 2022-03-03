ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ImmuCell by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICCC opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -850.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

