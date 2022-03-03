Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.74. 1,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

