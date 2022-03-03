Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.74. 1,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
