Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, an increase of 304.0% from the January 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IFBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

