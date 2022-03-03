Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Information Services Group stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Information Services Group (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.