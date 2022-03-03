Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

