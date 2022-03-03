Ingram Gillmore Sells 104,400 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,925.20.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97.

GXE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

