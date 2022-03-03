Ingram Gillmore Sells 104,400 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,925.20.
Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00.
Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97.
About Gear Energy (Get Rating)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
Further Reading
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.