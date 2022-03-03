Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

