InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,549. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in InMode by 2,800.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in InMode by 26,633.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

