Innova (INN) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Innova has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $44,337.62 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

