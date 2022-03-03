Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 2,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTAP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 177.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the period.

