Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 10.5%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.
About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)
